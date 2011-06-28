The kitchen is one of the most important rooms in your house, and the cabinets are the most important part of the kitchen. A kitchen should not only be functional, but beautiful as well. One way to keep your cabinets looking good is by replacing the doors [source: Lowes].

Here's how to make kitchen cabinet doors.

Materials needed:

¼ inch plywood with hardwood surface

¾ inch plywood with hardboard surface

Table saw

Miter square

Electric drill

Wood glue

Before you start, it's important to know that the vertical sides of the frame are called stiles, and the horizontal sides are called rails.

Here's what to do:

Measure the opening of the cabinet so you know what size door to make. Add a ½ inch (1.27 centimeter) overlap on each side of the door. Do this by adding 1 inch (2.54 centimeters) to each measurement, i.e. a ½ inch (1.27 centimeters) for each side. Cut the ¾ inch piece of plywood into two rails and two stiles, each 2 inches (5.08 centimeters) wide. Use the table saw for this step. Cut miters at the corners of the stiles and rails using the miter square. Cut grooves in the ¾ inch side of the stiles and rails, using the drill with a stick bit. Cut the grooves down the whole length of the stiles and rails. The ¼ inch panel will fit into these grooves. Cut the ¼ inch piece of plywood to size using the table saw. This will be the door's panel. Slide the panel into the grooves of the one rail and one stile. Put wood glue on the corner of the stile and push it against the corner of the rail. Make sure you have enough glue. Slide the next rail onto the panel and glue the joint to the first stile. Push the last stile onto the panel and glue the corner joints. Finish the door using stain and polyurethane gloss [source: Do It Yourself ].