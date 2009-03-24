How to Install a Fountain

Fountain Installation Tools
The tools you need to install a fountain depend on what kind of fountain you're installing. With a kit tabletop fountain, you may need no more than a box cutter to open the package and a pitcher to fill the reservoir.
With the other kinds of fountains, though, you'll want to have a bit more equipment on hand:
- Felt or cork pad to protect wooden tables or floors
- Saw (not necessary for every fountain, but with a solar-powered fountain you may need to construct a simple post for the panel)
- Crimp, for connecting wires
- Stud finder, for wall-mounted or wall-supported fountains
- standard and Philips-head screwdrivers
- Power drill
- Socket wrench
- Level (especially for wall-mounted fountains)
- Tape measure
- Hammer (some wall-mounted fountains are hung more or less like pictures)
- Shovel, for excavating outdoor fountains and covering their pipelines
- Gardening gloves
- A strong friend to help you lift the heavy components
You may also want to have a few other things handy:
- Various screws, nuts and bolts (these may come with the fountain, but if you're deviating at all from the manufacturer's setup you may need extra)
- Wire nuts and other connectors
- Gravel, stone or cement cinderblocks to stabilize an outdoor fountain
- Water-growing plants to add to the basin (each plant should be in its own submersible dish -- you don't want the roots tangled in the pump)
- Rubber, PVC or bamboo tubing
- Ornamental rocks to line the reservoir basin (wash these before putting them in, or you'll gunk up the pump)
- An ornament (those little stone cherubs and bathing goddesses don't just make the garden more attractive, they can also conceal the pump)
- Stone plinth to raise the ornament to water level
- Electrical silicon (make sure you've chosen interior or exterior silicon, as appropriate)
- A wooden post, if you want to elevate the solar panel to increase sun exposure
- Epoxy or sealer to waterproof the basin
Toss a coin and make a wish: You've just installed a lasting source of tranquility.
