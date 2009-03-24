How to Install a Fountain

The tools you need to install a fountain depend on what kind of fountain you're installing. With a kit tabletop fountain, you may need no more than a box cutter to open the package and a pitcher to fill the reservoir.

With the other kinds of fountains, though, you'll want to have a bit more equipment on hand:

Felt or cork pad to protect wooden ta­bles or floors

Saw (not necessary for every fountain, but with a solar-powered fountain you may need to construct a simple post for the panel)

Crimp, for connecting wires

Stud finder, for wall-mounted or wall-supported fountains

standard and Philips-head screwdrivers

Power drill

Socket wrench

Level (especially for wall-mounted fountains)

Tape measure

Hammer (some wall-mounted fountains are hung more or less like pictures)

Shovel, for excavating outdoor fountains and covering their pipelines

Gardening gloves

A strong friend to help you lift the heavy components

You may also want to have a few other things handy:

Various screws, nuts and bolts (these may come with the fountain, but if you're deviating at all from the manufacturer's setup you may need extra)

Wire nuts and other connectors

Gravel, stone or cement cinderblocks to stabilize an outdoor fountain

Water-growing plants to add to the basin (each plant should be in its own submersible dish -- you don't want the roots tangled in the pump)

Rubber, PVC or bamboo tubing

Ornamental rocks to line the reservoir basin (wash these before putting them in, or you'll gunk up the pump)

An ornament (those little stone cherubs and bathing goddesses don't just make the garden more attractive, they can also conceal the pump)

Stone plinth to raise the ornament to water level

Electrical silicon (make sure you've chosen interior or exterior silicon, as appropriate)

A wooden post, if you want to elevate the solar panel to increase sun exposure

Epoxy or sealer to waterproof the basin

Toss a coin and make a wish: You've just installed a lasting source of tranquility.

Fountains and Safety­ You may have noticed that a fountain combines two potentially dangerous elements: electricity and water.

As you’re installing the fountain, make sure that you have a towel handy. Dry your hands thoroughly before touching any of the electrical elements.

Children and pets can be fascinated with fountains. Many cats, in particular, love to watch running water.

Be aware of drowning hazards. If you have a toddler in the house, you may need to set up a baby gate around the fountain until the child is older. ­

