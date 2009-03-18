How to Make Your Attic More Than an Attic

If you're going to convert the attic into a music studio, soundproofing it is a good idea -- for your sake and perhaps your entire neighborhood! And if this music studio is for a group of young people who aren't playing classical string quartets, make sure the floor is strong enough to withstand dancing and stomping. The wisest course of action is to meet with a structural engineer to determine if the flooring needs to be reinforced [source: Service Magic.com].

An attic is an ideal candidate for an art studio, especially if it has "impossible" sloping ceilings and angled corners that can make for great storage or display areas. These angles also add character to your studio. Light will be a primary concern; adding dormer windows and skylights is an option. Of course, if photography is your medium, you would probably rather have a darkroom. Painting the walls a light or neutral color can provide an instant gallery space as well [source: LetsRenovate.com].

Advertisement

Before beginning your project, don't hesitate to consult with professionals for advice on taking advantage of your space. You may need building permits and professional consulting. Depending on your plan, you may also choose to hire a contractor to do the work.

Reclaim that unused space for whatever you and your family most need at this time. Plan for flexibility and resale value, even if you intend to stay in your home. You can create a beautiful addition at a lower cost than new construction and enjoy the new office, bedroom or studio for years to come.

Insulating Options and R Value You have three main choices for insulating the attic: rigged, batt or blown. Rigged insulation can be purchased at a building supply store. Batts come in rolls that generally fit between the attic's rafter joints. Made from real fiberglass, they’re moisture-resistant, although if they’re completely wet, considerable damage can result. Blown insulation, also called loose fill, is the least expensive option and easiest to use. Made of wool fibers, mineral fibers or fiberglass, it’s used on horizontal spaces. Consider the R value, too. The higher the R value, the more resistant the insulation is to lose heat [source: Jensen-Van Heste].­

Related HowStuffWorks Articles

Sources