Smart Remodeling


  



The first step to remodeling your house is preparing for it.
iStockphoto/Thinkstock

Let's start with the bitter truth: Even with numerous remodels under my ubiquitous tool belt, I am still amazed that so many things can go wrong during a project. No matter how well prepared or experienced I am, I learn something significant on every job. I guess that's part of what makes me a victim of "flipitis" (an acute addiction to the property buying-fixing-and-selling process); there's always something new, it's never the same routine, and it's really hard to get bored.

Going through any kind of remodel requires organization, creativity, tenacity and patience. Even with a solid timeline and budget in place, your planning is just beginning. Here are some small (but important) things to pay attention to as you prepare for your remodeling adventure.

