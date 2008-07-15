Home & Garden
Can you soundproof your living space?

by Cristen Conger

Concepts Behind Soundproofing

If noise is bothering you to the point that you want to take soundproofing steps, you can come at it from two angles: noise transmission and noise reception. Perhaps you practice on an electric guitar every night and don't want your neighbors to complain about your intense jam sessions -- that's a transmission issue. As that noise-barraged neighbor, you'd want to block that sound out, in other words, block the reception.

The next question is what type of sound you're dealing with. You know that chest-pounding feeling you get when you pull up beside a car with bass blasting through a subwoofer? Those indoor noise vibrations your body feels are referred to as structure-borne. Overhearing a conversation or knowing what's on a neighbor's tube is called airborne noise [source: Sound Isolation Company].

Muffling those audible aggravations involves three different avenues: space, mass and dampening. Space increases the amount of air between your ears and the source, diffusing the noise by taking away the vibration channels. Mass, such as a hefty wall, can act as a sound sponge, soaking in the waves. Dampening sound requires specific materials, insulation for instance, that will convert structure-borne sound waves to heat energy [source: acousticalsolutions.com].



Sonic Crystals

By taking advantage of sound properties, scientists in Spain may have come up with a theory that can end our soundproofing woes. They want to create sonic crystals, or specialized particles that guide sound waves around them, preventing any wave reflection or transmission, literally halting the noise in its path [source: BBC]. Essentially, the material would make an object "invisible" to sound waves. Unfortunately, for those with boisterous neighbors, the cloaking material is in the earliest stages of development.

