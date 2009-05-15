Tool Guide

Tool Box Guide: D-F
D
Drills - Power tools with rotating bits that screw and bore holes.
Digital Protractor - An electric device that gives a digital readout of wall angles for cutting and installing trim.
Double Square - A squaring tool with an adjustable bevel blade.
Dovetail Saw - A fine-toothed backsaw used for detailed woodwork.
Doweling Jig - A type of drill guide that moves at a 90-degree angle to the object being drilled. Handy for positioning dowels in wood projects.
Drywall Hammer - A specialized hammer with a rounded head for driving nails into drywall.
Duplex Nails - Double-headed nails that pull out easily. Useful for temporary fastening.
E
Electric Screwdriver - A power tool that drives and removes screws.
Electrical Contact Cleaner - A cleaning solution made of compressed air and a solvent that's used to dissolve food, grease or other debris on electric parts.
Electrical Tester Tools - Lights, probes and other test devices that determine whether a power source is working and locate circuit problems.
Electric Drill - An electrically powered rotor tool that can spin, drill, bore and sand.
Electrician's Tape Black - insulating tape used to block electrical currents during wiring projects.
Electronic Level - An electric device that detects the slope and angle of a surface.
Epoxy - A strong resin adhesive used to bond a variety of materials.
Extension Ruler - A sturdy folding ruler.
F
Fasteners - The family of glues, nails, bolts, screws and clamps that holds materials together.
Felt Paper - Paper treated with tar for roofing insulation. Also called tar paper.
Files - An abrasive slab of metal used to smooth down surfaces.
Fish Tape - Stiff, flat wiring used to run electrical cables through a wall or ceiling.
Flooring Chisel - A hand tool with a flattened, thin blade used to install and remove flooring.
Finishing Sander - Also known as a palm sander, this power tool comes in handy for final sanding work.
Fretsaw - A very fine-toothed backsaw with a 6-inch (15-centimeter) blade designed for cutting around curves.
Furring Nails - Nails that come with washers to create space between two surfaces.