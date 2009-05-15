Tool Guide

Tool Box Guide: G-I
G
Galvanized Nails - Steel-coated nails that resist rust.
Glass and Ceramic Glue - Chemical adhesives specially designed to bind glass and ceramic surfaces.
Glues - Chemical substances that bond surfaces to each other.
Graduated Straightedge - A straightedge tool marked with graduated measurements.
Gardening Tools - Shovels, hoes, wheelbarrows and other tools necessary for basic gardening.
Greenboard - A type of waterproof drywall that works well in bathrooms and laundry rooms. Also known as blueboard.
Grouting Tools - Sponges and brushes used to apply grout in joints and cavities.
H
Hacksaw - A metal-cutting saw that has a slim, fine-toothed blade attached to a frame.
Hand Drill - A manual tool that converts crank motion into the circular motion of a drill chuck.
Hammer - A simple tool designed to manually drive nails, brads and other fasteners into softer materials, such as wood or drywall.
Handsaw - Handheld, manual saws that consist of a handle and serrated blade.
Hand Plane - A carpentry tool with a flat base and an angled blade for trimming and detail work.
Hand Screw Clamps - A type of clamp used for binding wood objects at an angle.
I
Insulated Screwdriver - A screwdriver outfitted with a plastic handle and coating to stop the flow of electricity.
Impact Hammer - A power tool used for drilling holes in concrete. Also known as an impact drill.