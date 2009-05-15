Tool Guide

G

Galvanized Nails - Steel-coated nails that resist rust.

Glass and Ceramic Glue - Chemical adhesives specially designed to bind glass and ceramic surfaces.

Glues - Chemical substances that bond surfaces to each other.

Graduated Straightedge - A straightedge tool marked with graduated measurements.

Gardening Tools - Shovels, hoes, wheelbarrows and other tools necessary for basic gardening.

Greenboard - A type of waterproof drywall that works well in bathrooms and laundry rooms. Also known as blueboard.

Grouting Tools - Sponges and brushes used to apply grout in joints and cavities.

H

Hacksaw - A metal-cutting saw that has a slim, fine-toothed blade attached to a frame.

Hand Drill - A manual tool that converts crank motion into the circular motion of a drill chuck.

Hammer - A simple tool designed to manually drive nails, brads and other fasteners into softer materials, such as wood or drywall.

Handsaw - Handheld, manual saws that consist of a handle and serrated blade.

Hand Plane - A carpentry tool with a flat base and an angled blade for trimming and detail work.

Hand Screw Clamps - A type of clamp used for binding wood objects at an angle.

I

Insulated Screwdriver - A screwdriver outfitted with a plastic handle and coating to stop the flow of electricity.

Impact Hammer - A power tool used for drilling holes in concrete. Also known as an impact drill.