Tool Guide

Tool Box Guide: J-M
J
Jack Plane - A type of woodworking plane that smooths and squares off pieces of wood.
Jeweler's Screwdriver - A screwdriver with a fine head meant for screwing and extracting small screws.
Advertisement
Jigsaw - A power saw with a fine-toothed blade that works well on curves and is used for cutting a variety of shapes.
Joint Maker's Square - Also known as a miter square, this small tool marks out 45-degree angles.
Joint Compound - A chemical binding substance for filling joints and cracks between drywall and certain plumbing fixtures.
K
Keyhole Saw - A specialized saw with a pointed blade and handle that is useful for making small holes in wood or drywall.
Knife File - A knife-shaped file used for sharpening screw threads.
L
Level - A secondary household tool that indicates whether a plane is flat or horizontal.
Locking Pliers - Pliers that lock in place around an object being gripped.
Log Saw - A power saw specially designed for cutting logs and timber.
Lumber - Raw wood material used for building houses, fences and some furniture.
M
Magnetic-tip Screwdriver - A screwdriver with a magnetized tip that clings to the screw during installation.
Miter Saw - A circular saw that cuts well across the wood grain and at angles.
Multipurpose Glues - Chemical adhesives that can bind together a variety of materials.
Mill file - A sharpening and shaping tool ideal for saws, gardening tools and axes.
Measuring Tools - An arsenal of tools that quantify the length, width and breadth of objects and the distances between them.