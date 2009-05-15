Tool Guide

Tool Box Guide: R-T
R
Ripsaw - A specialized handsaw for manually cutting wood in the direction of the grain.
Reciprocal Saw - A power saw that uses a reciprocating motor to move a blade back and forth. It's useful for larger jobs that involve cutting wood, metal, plastic and drywall.
Router - A high-speed woodworking power tool that can cut and trim a multitude of shapes in wood.
Rip Hammer - A heavier-duty hammer that has a straighter claw for more efficient prying or ripping.
Right-angle Drill - A heavy-duty power drill designed to bore holes in the middle of stud spaces. It's used most commonly for plumbing and electrical work.
Rubber Mallet - A rubber-headed mallet meant for pounding more fragile materials that might be damaged with a steel hammer head.
S
Saber Saw - A power saw driven by a reciprocating motor that moves a small saw blade up and down the object to be cut. It works well for quickly cutting and shaping wood, plastic and even metal.
Square - Woodworking measuring rules that show whether components are perpendicular or at right angles to each other.
Stud Finder - A battery-operated electromagnet that identifies the location of studs.
Screwdriver - A handheld tool that fastens and removes screws.
Sander - Tools that use abrasives to remove surface material.
Screws - Threaded fasteners that provide more strength and holding power than nails.
Sandpaper - Coated abrasives used to smooth surfaces.
Staple Gun Power tools that automatically drive staples into various materials.
Steel Wool - A bundle of thin metal fibers spun into a pad for scouring, polishing and finishing.
Swiss Army Knife - A pocket-sized gadget with a variety of miniature attachments, such as scissors, screwdrivers and rulers.
T
Table Saw - A circular saw mounted on a table or workbench.
Tape Measure - A portable measuring device used to quantify the size of an object or the distance between objects.
Turning Tools - A class of handheld cutting tools that includes gouges, scrapers, chisels and parting tools.
Torpedo Level - A small leveling tool that tests whether a plane is straight.
Tack Hammer - Lighter-weight hammers designed for small nail heads.