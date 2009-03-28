Toolbox Essentials

Whether you're an experienced do-it-yourselfer or don't know a ratchet from a wrench, a well-stocked toolbox is a must for any homeowner or renter. When stocking your box, you'll be faced with a myriad of options from your local hardware shop or big-box megastore.

The trick is to keep it simple. A nail gun looks cool, and there's no denying that it's fun to use, but it's not an essential. Try a good claw hammer instead. And like everything else, you get what you pay for. You don't have to break the bank, but you also want to avoid the cheapest model on the shelf.

Our advice? Save the toys for later, and start with these five essential tools.