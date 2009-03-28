Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Remodeling

Toolbox Essentials

by Charles W. Bryant

Essential Tool 5: Hammer

The hammer is man's oldest tool, dating back to about fourth century B.C., and rocks were used for the same purpose before that. That means that yes -- you need a good, old-fashioned claw hammer in your toolbox. Maybe even three, depending on what you want to use them for.

Hammers have different weights and handle styles, so before purchasing, hold a few different types in your hand and consider your comfort level. You can choose from wood, fiberglass and rubber-coated steel handles.

Advertisement

If you're pulling a lot of nails, steel is the strongest and a good option. Look for a weight of about 20 ounces. This is light enough for most novices but heavy enough to drive a large nail.

A smaller, light hammer is also a good idea for hanging pictures and crafting.

Finally, go ahead and grab a rubber mallet. They're great when you want to keep from damaging something that needs a tap and are also handy in putting together items from a certain Swedish furniture store we won't name.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

More to Hammer Out From HowStuffWorks.com

What causes the loud banging noise in my home's pipes?

10 Cool Tools

How Nail Guns Work

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement