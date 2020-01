Leaky pipes can run your water bill through the roof. James Oliver/The Image Bank/ Getty Images

There are many small repairs you can do to help reduce your carbon footprint and increase the amount of change in your pocket. When calling in a pro, labor is the bulk of the bill. So, if you want to save money, it's all about DIY. Luckily, you don't have to be an experienced contractor to perform some small tune-ups on your house. Here are a few cost-efficient home repair tips and tricks for reducing your bottom line while greening up your abode.