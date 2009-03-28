Home & Garden
  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Remodeling

5 Things You Should Know: What to Expect from a Contractor

by Cristen Conger

Tip 3: Contractors Need Specifics

Contractors expect clients to know exactly what they want. It's then the contractor's job to turn that idea into a reality -- not to fill in the blanks. To make that happen, clients must be prepared to deliver specific, detailed requests; otherwise, the final product won't match up to the original concept. In doing so, savvy clients will educate themselves about the general flow of similar construction or remodeling projects, be able to read blueprints, and know how to clearly communicate their needs to the contractor, project manager and subcontractors.

 

