5 Things You Should Know: What to Expect from a Contractor

Communication is paramount to having a positive experience with a contractor. If clients want to be able to get in touch with their contractors at a moment's notice, they should also be just as available. To establish an open line of communication, it's a good idea for clients to set up regular face-to-face meeting times at the outset of projects. That way, they'll have an opportunity to inspect progress and catch any possible mistakes early in the construction phase.

Clients should keep in mind, however, that routine meetings shouldn't spiral into micromanagement sessions. Contractors are hired for their expertise, and they should be allowed to exercise it, while staying in close contact with their customers.

