5 Things You Should Know: What to Expect from a Contractor

A remodeling or construction job is a shared project between the client and the contractor. Just like contractors need employees and subcontractors to help lay tile, pour cement, sand down crown molding and so on, they also rely on clients to do their part. It's up to them to research any local ordinances that may impede construction or require special permits to break ground.

The project area should also be prepped for the crew, whether that means cleaning out the contents of a soon-to-be-remodeled kitchen or clearing the space for an in-ground swimming pool. Depending on the intensity of the job, the customer-contractor relationship can last for months at a time. That's why clients must lay a solid foundation of planning and organization for a contractor to build from.