How do you coat your garage floor with epoxy?

Choose a pleasant, dry weekend, get the supplies needed, and you're ready to transform your oil-stained, concrete garage floor into a shiny masterpiece that might rival your marble kitchen counters. In addition to looking beautiful, an epoxy-coated floor is also oil-resistant and easy to clean.

First, thoroughly sweep the garage floor so that the epoxy will bind to the concrete; an old paintbrush works well to clean out corners. When you think the garage floor is as clean as you can get it, stick a wide piece of tape on the floor to see if there's any dust or dirt on it when you pick it up. Any holes or cracks in the floor must be patched up, and you have to let the patch dry well. If the garage floor was painted, scuff the old paint, sweep away the debris, wash and scrub the floor well and let it dry.

The next step is applying the etching solution to the floor, following the directions on the container. Scrub each section back and forth and from side to side, then rinse off the solution and let the floor dry at least four hours.

When you're sure the floor is dry, stir the can of epoxy paint while slowly adding the epoxy hardener. Mix for three minutes, and then let it to sit for half an hour. Now you've got to move quickly. Depending on the brand of epoxy you're using, you have 20 minutes to two hours to cover the entire floor of the garage, starting from the back corner so you'll be able to get out without leaving tracks on the floor. If you want color flakes, scatter them by hand as you finish painting each section. Let the floor dry 12 to 24 hours; then prepare the top coat as you prepared the epoxy (mix for three minutes, etc.). Paint on the top coat, with a back and forth, side to side motion for each section, then let it dry 24 hours. Wait 72 hours before bringing your car into the garage.

Creating an epoxy-coated garage floor is work, but the results are worth it.