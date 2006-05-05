The answer is in board feet. Lumber is often priced in board feet. However, most building material retailers and lumberyards also price lumber by the running foot for easier calculation. That is, a 2X4X8 is priced at eight times the running foot cost rather than as 5.333 board feet.

Plywood Grades Guide

There are numerous types of plywood grades on the market. For extensive information on plywood grades, click here. This downloadable table indicates the various uses for each grade. The first letter in the first column of the table indicates the face grade, while the second letter indicates the back grade.