How to Install Weather Stripping

©2006 Publications International, Ltd. Flare the edge of a spring-metal strip with a screwdriver to render a snug fit.

Spring-metal strips (V-shape or single) are available in bronze, copper, stainless-steel, and aluminum finishes. Most manufacturers package spring-metal weatherstripping in rolls, and they include the brads necessary for installation. Although this kind of weather stripping seems like a simple installation, it does require patience.

Spring-metal weather stripping fits into the tracks around the windows. Each strip should be about 2 inches longer than the sash so the end of the strip is exposed when the windows are closed. Here's how to install spring-metal weather stripping:

Step 1: Position vertical strips so flared flange faces outside. Center strip should be mounted to upper sash with flare aimed down, while other horizontal strips are mounted to top of upper sash and bottom of lower sash with flared flange facing out. Using snips, cut spring-metal weather stripping to size. Be sure to allow for window pulley mechanisms.

Step 2: Attach strips to window frame. Position strip properly and note any hinges, locks, or other hardware that might interfere. Trim away metal where needed. Then trim ends of strip at an angle where vertical and horizontal strips meet. Tap in one nail at top and one nail at bottom of strip. Do not put in more nails and do not drive top and bottom nails all the way in. Since some vertical strips do not come with nail holes, you may have to make pilot holes with an ice pick or awl.

Step 3: Check to make sure strips are straight and properly positioned. Then drive nail in center of strip -- but, again, only partway. Add more nails between starter nails. To avoid damaging strip, never drive any of the nails all the way in with hammer. Instead, drive nails flush with nail set.

Step 4: Flare out edge of strip with screwdriver to render snug fit.