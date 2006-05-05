How to Install Weather Stripping

Self-sticking spring metal has a peel-and-stick backing. These are like standard spring-metal strips, but they are far easier to install. This type of weather stripping works best on wood-framed windows. Here's how to install this self-sticking spring metal weather stripping:

Step 1:

Measure and cut strips to fit window, then clean surface where strips are to be placed.

Advertisement

Step 2: Put strips in place without removing backing paper, and mark spots for trimming (for example, indicate hardware points and where vertical and horizontal strips meet).

Step 3: Peel off backing at one end, and press strip in place, peeling and pressing as you work toward other end.

Felt Weather Stripping

Felt is one of the old standbys and is very economical. It comes in a variety of widths, thicknesses, qualities, and colors (brown, gray, and black).

Felt strips are somewhat unsightly for sealing gaps on wooden-frame windows. There are places where felt can be used to good advantage, however. Attach felt strips to the bottom of the lower sash, the top of the upper sash, and to the interior side of the upper sash. The strips will then function as horizontal gaskets. Here's how to install felt weather stripping:

Step 1: Measure and cut felt to fit window. Keep in mind that felt strips can go around corners. Push material snugly against gap.

Step 2: Nail ends of each strip first, but do not drive nails flush; leave room to pry them out. Start at one end and drive a tack every 2 to 3 inches, pulling felt tight as you go. If you find slack when you reach other end, remove nail, pull to tighten, and trim off any excess.

Note: If possible, do this job on a warm day. The adhesive forms a better bond if applied when the temperature is at least 60 degrees Farenheit.

Pressure-Sensitive Felt

Follow the same steps you would to attach pressure-sensitive foam weather stripping.