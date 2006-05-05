How to Install Weather Stripping

©2006 Publications International, Ltd.Seal the top and sides of a door with adhesive-backed foam weather stripping. To install the foam, peel off the backing and stick the strip down.

Pressure-sensitive adhesive-backed foam is the easiest weather stripping to apply, and it is quite inexpensive. Available in both rubber and plastic, adhesive-backed foam comes in rolls of varying lengths and thicknesses. When compressed by a door or window, the foam seals out the air.

As an added advantage, these strips also provide a cushioning effect that silences slamming. Though not permanent, this type of weatherstripping can last from one to three years.

To install pressure-sensitive foam weather stripping around doors:

Step 1: Select warm day to work, if possible. Adhesive forms a better bond if applied when temperature is at least 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

Step 2: Clean surface where weather stripping is to be attached with detergent and water. Make sure no dirt or grease remains. If pressure-sensitive weather stripping had been previously installed, use petroleum jelly to remove any old adhesive. Dry surface with rags.

Step 3: Use scissors to cut strip to fit, but don't remove backing paper yet.

Step 4: Starting at one end, slowly peel paper backing as you push sticky foam strips into place. If backing proves stubborn at beginning, stretch foam until seal between backing and foam breaks.

Step 5: Attach strips on hinge side to doorjamb.

Attach strips of pressure-sensitive foam on the hinge side of the doorjamb and on the doorstop. The adhesive backing on the foam will form a secure bond only when applied to a clean, grease-free surface.

Step 6: Attach other two strips to doorstop. If corner of door catches weather stripping as you close it, trim top piece of foam on hinge side. Serrated-metal weather stripping, usually with a felt-strip insert running the length of the serrated groove, also can be used to seal air gaps around doors. To install this type of weather stripping, measure the length of strips required, and then use tin snips or heavy-duty scissors to cut the serrated-metal material to the proper lengths. Nail each strip at both ends, add a nail to the center of each strip, and drive additional nails every 2 to 3 inches along the rest of the strip.