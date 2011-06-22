How to Determine the Best Wall Mount for a TV

Hanging a TV from a wall mount can add a modern look to any room. But with all the different wall amounts available, how do you determine the best wall mount for your TV? With a little preparation and research you can figure out what's the best wall mount for your TV. Here's how to choose a wall mount for your TV:

Read the owner's manual that came with the TV. It will generally tell you the mounting guidelines, including what type of brackets to use, as well as the specifications of your particular television [source: Crutchfield ].

Buy a mounting kit from the manufacturer that made your TV, if possible. Although this might tack on quite a bit more to the price, you'll be sure the wall mount is strong enough to support your TV [source: Derene ].

Check the weight rating of any wall mount you consider buying, to make sure the mount will fit your TV. Generally, a 42-inch (106.7-centimeter) LCD TV will weigh 45 to 60 pounds (20 to 27 kilograms) and a 42-inch (106.7-centimeter) plasma TV will weigh about 80 pounds (36 kilograms) [source: Derene ].

Purchase brackets that are strong enough to support your TV. Before going to the store, check your manufacturer's instructions. Some manufacturers suggest using a specific type of bracket. If your manufacturer makes no suggestions about the brackets used, check the package to make sure the brackets you buy are made to support your size TV. Most TVs are compatible with brackets that follow Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) standards [source: Crutchfield ]. Buying brackets approved by the Video Electronics Standards Association will ensure you get quality brackets.

Once you've chosen your mount and brackets, you'll be ready to hang your TV.