Review manufacturer's instructions on color coding of wiring and recommended ceiling fan installation procedures. In most homes, there will be two wires in circuit and three in fixture. Connect black wires together and white wires together, then connect remaining ground (bare or green) wire to metal junction box or other location suggested by manufacturer. Use wirenuts to make connections and, once connected, check them for tightness.