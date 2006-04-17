Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev Next  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Home DIY
  5. Home Repairs

How to Install a Fluorescent Light

by Walter Curtis

Installing a New Fluorescent Fixture

If you're considering installing a new ballast or a new switch, consider putting in an entirely new fixture. An old fluorescent fixture suffers the same aging effects that an incandescent fixture does. Of course, you can also replace an old incandescent lamp with a new fluorescent model. Either replacement is well within the capabilities of the do-it-yourselfer.

Here are the steps to take when installing a fluorescent fixture:

Advertisement

Step 4: Position fixture against ceiling, and fasten it with screws packaged with new lamp. You may have to reassemble fixture, either before or after mounting it, depending on its style. Restore power.Fluorescent lamps are a great lighting option for your home. And now you can take full advantage of this light source.©Publications Internatioinal, Ltd.

What You'll Need

These are the tools for installing a fluorescent light fixture:

  • Screwdriver
  • Wire stripper with cutting blade
  • Wirenuts or solderless connectors
  • Replacement fluorescent fixture

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How to Waterproof Your Basement

10 Home Repairs That Can Seriously Break the Bank

Repair Your Christmas Lights

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement