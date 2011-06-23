Even the most beginner of do-it-yourselfers can quickly, cost effectively and expertly install door hinges. This project requires a few standard tools and the patience to measure accurately. In less than an hour, you can have your door swinging back and forth on its hinges. Read the steps listed below and learn about how to install door hinges.

Materials:

Advertisement

Measuring tape

Pencil

Chisel

Hammer

Hinges

Screws

Screwdriver

Here's what to do:

Visit your local hardware store and discuss the best hinges to purchase with a sales associate. Different doors require different hinges. For ordinary doors, the most common door hinges are butt hinges [source: Ace Hardware ]. Decide where you would like to install the hinges. Mark the doorframe where you want the hinges to go. Make corresponding marks on the door that you'll install. Remember that most doors have two hinges. One is usually installed 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) from the top of the doorframe and the other is usually installed 10 inches (25.4 centimeters) from the bottom of the door [source: Ace Hardware ]. Trace the outline of the hinge on the doorframe with your pencil. Cut the recess on the doorframe to hold the hinges, using your chisel and hammer. Follow the pencil markings that you made. Work slowly and continually check that the hinge will comfortably sit in the recess. If the recess is too deep, the hinge will loosen from the door when it's closed. Place the hinge in the recess and mark where the screws will sit. Remove the hinge and use the screwdriver to carefully indent the screws' pencil markings. Replace the hinge and install it in the recess using the screws and screwdriver. Install the other half of the hinge along the pencil markings on the door. Connect the door to the doorframe by inserting the hinge pin [source: Carter ].