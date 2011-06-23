Installing a four way switch to control a light fixture from more than two locations is a bit complicated. It's not recommended to do this project yourself unless you're very familiar with electrical matters. Here's an overview of how to install a four way switch in a hallway between two 3 way switches. The first three way switch is already wired to the electric box.
- Four way switch
- Black, white and ground insulated wire (wire A)
- Red, black, white and ground insulated wire (wire B)
Directions
- Shut off the electricity at the panel box. Each connection between the switches requires a separate length of wire.
- At the four way switch location Run a length of wire B from the four way switch to the first three way switch. Run another length of wire B from the four way switch to the second three way switch.
- From the three way switch to light fitting Run a length of wire A from the second three way switch to the light fixture.
- At the first three way switch Connect the white wires from the three way switch and the four way switch using a wire nut.
- From the first three way switch to the four way switch Connect the black wire from the first three way switch to the side of the four way switch. Connect a black wire on the other side of the four way switch to the second three way switch.
- From the first three way switch to the four way switch Connect the first three way switch to the four way switch with the red wire.
- From the four way switch to the second three way switch Connect the red wire from the four way switch to the second three way switch.
- At the four way switch Wire nut the white wires together at the four way switch, with 6 inches (15.24 centimeters) of white wire. Secure the wire to the ground screw.
- At the second three way switch Connect the white wires with a wire nut. Ground the wires as above.
- At the light fitment Wire nut the black wires together and the white wires together [source: Wake Forest University, Do It Yourself].
