How to Reface an Appliance

If you don't want to take the time or invest the money in a replacement panel for your appliance, you can take a more do it yourself approach to the problem. There are a number of peel-and-stick options on the market that you can install in no time without tools for a custom color or metal look. If you'd like to imitate a stainless or copper look without paying the price, peel-and-stick may be a good choice. It usually comes in a roll and can be cut with scissors or a craft knife. After you've gotten tired of the look or want to go for the real thing, you can heat the finish slightly and pull it off. Clean your appliance with soap and water and the old finish will look . . . well, the way it did before it was covered.

Another plus for some peel and stick products is that they can be used to cover the sides of a stove or microwave because they can tolerate temperatures up to about 120 Degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees Celsius). You can also use this stuff to cover countertops and backsplashes. But it isn't completely indestructible so read the manufacturer's labels before you start covering everything in sight.

You can purchase enough material to cover a standard sized refrigerator for under $100. This is a quick way to make a design change in a few hours, but for the best results, you'll have to have a steady hand and some patience getting the finish smooth and bubble free. If you've ever applied peel-and-stick contact paper to your kitchen shelves or put decals on your windows, you'll understand what's involved.

