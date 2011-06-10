How to Remove a Tile Floor

Safety first Some safety measures must be taken before attempting to remove ceramic tiles. Protect your eyes by wearing goggles, as there is a chance that a tile chip may fly up into your eye. Also wear a face mask to prevent you from inhaling concrete dust.

Remove the tiles Now that the tiles are free on all four sides, it will be a bit easier to remove them. Tap on each tile and locate the loose ones. When you find a loose tile, use a hammer and chisel to try to pry it up. If that doesn't work, crack the tile and pry the small pieces up. Once the loose tiles are removed, you can remove the rest of the tiles. Simply hammer the chisel under the tile and lift it up. Once all the tiles are removed, cart them away.