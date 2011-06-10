How to Remove a Tile Floor

A ceramic floor tile has to be sturdy enough to take the traffic that it will receive as well as the weight of any furniture on it [source: Home Resource].Removing an old tile floor can mean tearing up not only the tiles but also the concrete underneath it. Removing ceramic tiles is considered one of the most difficult renovation jobs. It's also a very messy and dirty one. If you'd like to do this job yourself, rather than hire a professional, keep reading the directions below.
- Safety first Some safety measures must be taken before attempting to remove ceramic tiles. Protect your eyes by wearing goggles, as there is a chance that a tile chip may fly up into your eye. Also wear a face mask to prevent you from inhaling concrete dust.
- Remove the Grout Start by removing the grout with a utility knife or masonry hammer and chisel. Removing the grout makes it easier to remove the tiles.
- Remove the tiles Now that the tiles are free on all four sides, it will be a bit easier to remove them. Tap on each tile and locate the loose ones. When you find a loose tile, use a hammer and chisel to try to pry it up. If that doesn't work, crack the tile and pry the small pieces up. Once the loose tiles are removed, you can remove the rest of the tiles. Simply hammer the chisel under the tile and lift it up. Once all the tiles are removed, cart them away.
- Remove the concrete Now it's time to start chiseling away the sub-floor. Once again, chip away at all the old debris with the hammer and chisel. After removing all the concrete, wash the floor with water. You may want to use a circular saw for this step [source: Home Depot].
