How to Repair a Doorbell in 11 Steps

Reasseble the Doorbell
If there is a break, you must try to locate it and make repairs. Sometimes, however, especially where much of the bell circuit wiring is hidden within walls or is otherwise inaccessible, the easiest course of action is to run new segment of bell wire along whatever path is easiest and forget about old wiring segment.
Related HowStuffWorks Articles
UP NEXT
How to Waterproof Your Basement
When it rains, it pours. And when that rain pours into your basement, that's bad news. HowStuffWorks tells you ways to keep that rain out.