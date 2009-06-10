Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Home DIY
  5. Home Repairs

How to Repair a Doorbell in 11 Steps

3

Check Other Problem Areas

If bell doesn't ring when you bring the two bare wire ends together, fault lies elsewhere -- in bell or chime assembly, wiring, or transformer. Remove snap-on cover of bell or chime. Removal may be harder than you expect; there are several different types of covers, and you may have to try several procedures. Try lifting cover slightly upward and then pulling it out. If this doesn't work, pull it straight out without first lifting it up. Or look to see whether snap-on cover is held to bell or chime assembly with prongs; if so, depress prongs and pull cover to release it. Whatever you do, never pull so hard that you risk damaging decorative cover.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How to Waterproof Your Basement

10 Home Repairs That Can Seriously Break the Bank

Repair Your Christmas Lights

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement