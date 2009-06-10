Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Home DIY
  5. Home Repairs

How to Repair a Doorbell in 11 Steps

8

Remove the Faulty Transformer

If transformer is defective, deenergize circuit, and remove transformer. Buy replacement transformer of the same voltage and wattage. You can find electrical information stamped on transformer, and you should find installation instructions on package. Follow instructions carefully. Use crimp-on connectors or wirenuts to attach new transformer to circuit line wires of your electrical system. Then connect bell wires to low-voltage screw terminals on transformer, turn power back on, and press doorbell button. If you've installed transformer properly, you should hear bell or chime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How to Waterproof Your Basement

10 Home Repairs That Can Seriously Break the Bank

Repair Your Christmas Lights

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement