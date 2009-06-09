How to Replace a Wall Switch in 10 Steps

Prepare new switch for installation. Some kinds of wall switches have no terminal screws for conductor attachments. Instead, switch has small holes that are only slightly larger than bare copper conductors. Remove about 1/2 inch of insulation from ends of wires, then push bare ends into holes. Locking tabs make electrical connection and grip wires so they can't pull out. If necessary, release wires from old switch by inserting narrow-blade screwdriver in slots next to wire-grip holes.