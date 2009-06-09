Home & Garden
How to Replace a Wall Switch in 10 Steps

9

Put the Switch Back in Place

Put switch back into place, using two mounting screws provided with new switch. Oval holes in mounting bracket allow you to fasten switch so it's straight up and down even when screw holes in electrical box are tilted.

Recommended

