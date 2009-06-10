How to Rewire a Lamp in 9 Steps

A quick-clamp plug is very easy to install.

Install quick-clamp plug on other end of cord. Stick end of cord into slot on side of plug, and push down on lever at top. Metal prongs inside plug will bite through cord's insulation, piercing copper wires to make electrical connection. If you use screw-type plug, prepare wire ends just as you did when making socket screw connections, then knot them together. Loop each wire around prong of plug before tightening bare end under screw head. Knots and loops keep wires from accidentally touching each other and also make it more difficult to loosen connections by pulling on cord.

