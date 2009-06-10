Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Home DIY
  5. Home Repairs

How to Rewire a Lamp in 9 Steps

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
8

Attach the Plug

A quick-clamp plug is very easy to install.
A quick-clamp plug is very easy to install.

Install quick-clamp plug on other end of cord. Stick end of cord into slot on side of plug, and push down on lever at top. Metal prongs inside plug will bite through cord's insulation, piercing copper wires to make electrical connection. If you use screw-type plug, prepare wire ends just as you did when making socket screw connections, then knot them together. Loop each wire around prong of plug before tightening bare end under screw head. Knots and loops keep wires from accidentally touching each other and also make it more difficult to loosen connections by pulling on cord.

Next, we'll finish our project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How to Waterproof Your Basement

10 Home Repairs That Can Seriously Break the Bank

Repair Your Christmas Lights

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement