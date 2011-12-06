Home & Garden
Home Improvement
Home DIY
Home Repairs

Repair Your Christmas Lights

By: Collin Dunn, Planet Green

Repair Your Christmas Lights
Repair Your Christmas Lights
DCL

Part of the Planet Green mantra goes something like "'Tis better to fix and reuse than to throw away." This goes for just about everything in your life, but it can be especially meaningful during the holiday season, which is typically marked by raging excess and unchecked consumption.

This is especially true of holiday decorations, like the ubiquitous strings of lights, which you buy, use once, put away for a year, then pull out of the box only to discover that they don't work any more. Thankfully, at a site called Cyphers by Ritter, there are very thorough instructions for fixing busted strings of LED lights and the more traditional (but more energy-intensive) incandescent bulbs. Read them and repeat after us: "Don't despair, repair...don't despair, repair..."

Advertisement

[Via ::Make]

Difficulty level: Moderate

Advertisement

People > Christmas > Christmas Stories: 'A Christmas Carol'
People > Christmas > How Christmas Works
People > Christmas > Why Do Christmas Carolers Walk Around the Neighborhood Singing?
People > Christmas > Why Is Everyone Dreaming of a White Christmas?
People > Christmas > Christmas Pictures
People > Christmas > Christmas Trivia
People > Christmas > Christmas Songs Overview
People > Christmas > How Christmas Trees Work
People > Christmas > How Christmas Lights Work
People > Christmas > What Does the Poinsettia Have to Do With Christmas?
People > Christmas > Christmas Game: Find Christmas Carols
People > Christmas > What Are the 12 Days of Christmas?
People > Christmas > Christmas Tree Pictures
People > Christmas > 10 Myths About Christmas
People > Christmas > 5 Tips for Properly Storing Christmas Decorations
People > Cultural Traditions > Black Pete â Dutch Blackface Christmas Tradition
People > Christmas > How to Start a Christmas Tradition
People > Christmas > Christmas Traditions Around the World Overview
People > Christmas > 5 Fun Facts About the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
People > Christmas > Don't Buy a Christmas Tree! Rent One Instead
People > Christmas > The Cozy Icelandic Christmas Tradition You'll Want to Steal
People > Christmas > The Story Behind Those Christmas Carols You Can't Stop Singing
People > Christmas > 10 Worst Things Ever to Happen at Christmas
People > Christmas > Ridiculous History: When the Puritans Said 'Bah Humbug' to Christmas in America
People > Christmas > Why Do We Decorate With Holly at Christmas?
Lifestyle > Holiday Crafts > Christmas Activities for Kids
Lifestyle > Family Activities > Christmas Games: Find Christmas Angels
Lifestyle > Holiday Crafts > Christmas Food Crafts
Lifestyle > Holiday Crafts > Christmas Crafts for Kids
Lifestyle > Recycled Crafts > Top 10 Christmas Decorations Made with Recycled Materials
Lifestyle > Family Activities > Christmas Games: Find the Night Before Christmas
Lifestyle > Holiday Crafts > Christmas Ornaments and Decoration Crafts
Lifestyle > Recycled Crafts > Top 5 Things around the House to Make an Original Christmas Ornament
Lifestyle > Family Activities > Christmas Games: Find the Twelve Days of Christmas
Lifestyle > Event Planning > How to Host a Christmas Light Contest
Lifestyle > Holiday Crafts > 5 Christmas Crafts for Kids to Make
Lifestyle > Holiday Crafts > How to Make a Christmas Gift Basket
Lifestyle > Event Planning > 10 Tips for Hosting an Elegant Christmas Party
Lifestyle > Fashion Trends & Looks > 5 Things Not to Wear to the Office Christmas Party
Lifestyle > Family Activities > Christmas Games: Find the Nutcracker
Lifestyle > Family Activities > Christmas Games: Find Santa Claus
History > Historical Events > What was the Christmas Truce?
Home > House Plants > Christmas Kalanchoe: A Portrait of a House Plant
Home > House Plants > Christmas Cactus: A Profile of a House Plant
Home > Seasonal Decor > 5 Christmas Ornaments You Can Make Yourself
Home > Seasonal Decor > Christmas Bathroom Decorations Pictures
Home > Home Repairs > Repair Your Christmas Lights
Home > Seasonal Decor > Top 5 Modern Christmas Decorating Ideas
Home > Seasonal Decor > 5 DIY Christmas Bathroom Decorations
Home > Seasonal Decor > How to Use Christmas Fragrances in Your Decorations
Home > Perennial Gardens > Christmas Rose, Lenten Rose, Hellebore: Perennial Flower
Home > Trees, Shrubs & Vines > How Do Christmas Trees Get Their Shape?
Home > Seasonal Decor > Christmas Decorations from Around the World
Home > Seasonal Decor > How to Plan a Christmas Party
Home > Seasonal Decor > How to Decorate a Living Room for Christmas
Home > Seasonal Decor > How to Make Christmas Ornaments Out of Paper
Home > Seasonal Decor > How do proximity-type Christmas-light testers work?
Recipes > Christmas Menus > Christmas Cookies 101
Recipes > Christmas Menus > Christmas Cooking Questions
Recipes > Christmas Menus > 5 Classic Christmas Cocktails
Recipes > Christmas Menus > Wholesome Christmas Treats 101
Recipes > Christmas Menus > 5 Classic Christmas Desserts
Money > Volunteer Opportunities > Volunteering on Christmas
Entertainment > TV Shows > How Baseball Great Willie Mays Became the Catalyst for 'A Charlie Brown Christmas'
Entertainment > Memorable Movies > Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model BB gun
Auto > Accidents & Hazardous Conditions > How to Safely Transport Your Christmas Tree Home
Animals > Hoofed Mammals > Elephants Eat Leftover Christmas Trees
Electronics > Future Tech > World's First AI-generated Christmas Song Is the Stuff of Nightmares
Www > > What the Stuff?!: 4 Awesomely Creepy Christmas Characters
Www > > What the Stuff?!: 4 End-of-Year Celebrations That Arenât Christmas
Citation