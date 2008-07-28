Home & Garden
Top 10 Things That Devalue Your House

by Jessika Toothman
Repairs in Arrears

If your house is in need of a serious repair, like a leaky roof, busted plumbing, a defunct HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) system or a mold problem, then that will most certainly be a point of contention. You need to get major repairs sorted out or risk shaving off a significant portion of your asking price; otherwise, you're just asking future homeowners to foot the cost. They won't.

Get a professional to do the job if you're not confident you can make the repairs yourself. Shoddy DIY work will turn off many a buyer. From stained ceilings to leaky faucets, all these things can affect how much purchasers are willing to shell out. It's time to get those last few troublesome items off your to-do list.

Next we're on to some projects that might -- if undertaken properly -- significantly up your bottom line.

Ask Around

Before undertaking a remodeling or repair project, it's a very good idea to check out what pros like contractors and real estate agents recommend. You may find out some of your plans won't have upped your home's value like you thought they would, or that you're not able to handle the scope of the job. Plus, you can get tips on what is working with the current market.

