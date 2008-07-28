Top 10 Things That Devalue Your House

If your house is in need of a serious repair, like a leaky roof, busted plumbing, a defunct HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning) system or a mold problem, then that will most certainly be a point of contention. You need to get major repairs sorted out or risk shaving off a significant portion of your asking price; otherwise, you're just asking future homeowners to foot the cost. They won't.

Get a professional to do the job if you're not confident you can make the repairs yourself. Shoddy DIY work will turn off many a buyer. From stained ceilings to leaky faucets, all these things can affect how much purchasers are willing to shell out. It's time to get those last few troublesome items off your to-do list.

Next we're on to some projects that might -- if undertaken properly -- significantly up your bottom line.