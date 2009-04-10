Home & Garden
Homemade Bird Feeder

Building a homemade bird feeder is the perfect spring craft.
iStockphoto.com/Thinkstock

Use this simple craft as a decoration or hang in a protected area of a porch. 

Materials:

  • Cardboard tube
  • Paper or plastic cup
  • Plastic lid
  • Plastic drinking straw or dowel
  • Yarn or chenille stick
  • Glue
  • Scissors

Instructions:

  1. Decorate a bathroom tissue tube, paper towel tube or a section from a wrapping paper tube. Try sponge-painting! Cut a door and punch holes near the tube's bottom. Insert a straw or dowel.
  2. Glue a larger plastic lid to the bottom of tube. Punch holes and insert a chenille stick hangar in the bottom section of a paper cup. Cover the top of the tube with the cup. Add bird feed.

More Ideas:

  • To make the feeder more waterproof, cover the tube with plastic wrap or aluminum foil.
  • Attach a fake bird on the straw for an even prettier decoration.

