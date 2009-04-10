Homemade Bird Feeder

Use this simple craft as a decoration or hang in a protected area of a porch.
Materials:
- Cardboard tube
- Paper or plastic cup
- Plastic lid
- Plastic drinking straw or dowel
- Yarn or chenille stick
- Glue
- Scissors
Instructions:
- Decorate a bathroom tissue tube, paper towel tube or a section from a wrapping paper tube. Try sponge-painting! Cut a door and punch holes near the tube's bottom. Insert a straw or dowel.
- Glue a larger plastic lid to the bottom of tube. Punch holes and insert a chenille stick hangar in the bottom section of a paper cup. Cover the top of the tube with the cup. Add bird feed.
More Ideas:
- To make the feeder more waterproof, cover the tube with plastic wrap or aluminum foil.
- Attach a fake bird on the straw for an even prettier decoration.