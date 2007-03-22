Savored for its very strong flavor, horseradish adds pungency and heat to many vegetable recipes. In this article, we'll talk about growing horseradish.
About Horseradish
Horseradish looks like a giant, 2-foot radish. In fact, it's a hardy perennial member of the cabbage family. Growing up to 30 inches high, the plant has large, coarse leaves. The root of the horseradish has a very strong flavor.
Common Name: Horseradish
Scientific Name: Armoracia rusticana
Hardiness: Very Hardy (will survive first frost)
In the next section, we'll show you how to grow horseradish.
