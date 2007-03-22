The horseradish plant can grow up to 30 inches high. See more pictures of horseradish and horseradish recipes.

Savored for its very strong flavor, horseradish adds pungency and heat to many vegetable recipes. In this article, we'll talk about growing horseradish.

About Horseradish

Horseradish looks like a giant, 2-foot radish. In fact, it's a hardy perennial member of the cabbage family. Growing up to 30 inches high, the plant has large, coarse leaves. The root of the horseradish has a very strong flavor.

Common Name: Horseradish

Scientific Name: Armoracia rusticana

Hardiness: Very Hardy (will survive first frost)

