Hosta 'Francee' is the perfect plant for the impatient gardener, as it can quickly reach a rather substantial size, provided it is given a nice, shady spot.
The large, heart-shaped leaves of this cultivar of Hosta fortunei are elegantly edged with creamy white. Spikes of lavender trumpet-shaped flowers appear in summer, enhancing the show.
Hosta 'Francee' Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Hosta 'Francee'
Common Name: Hosta
Type of Plant: Perennial
Growing Zones for Hosta 'Francee': Hardy to zone 3
Growing Conditions for Hosta 'Francee': Shade