Hosta Francee

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
Hosta 'Francee' grows quickly and is therefore perfect for the newly planted garden.
Hosta 'Francee' is the perfect plant for the impatient gardener, as it can quickly reach a rather substantial size, provided it is given a nice, shady spot.

The large, heart-shaped leaves of this cultivar of Hosta fortunei are elegantly edged with creamy white. Spikes of lavender trumpet-shaped flowers appear in summer, enhancing the show.

Hosta 'Francee' Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Hosta 'Francee'

Common Name: Hosta

Type of Plant: Perennial

Growing Zones for Hosta 'Francee': Hardy to zone 3

Growing Conditions for Hosta 'Francee': Shade

Want to know more about garden plants by style? Try these:

