Hosta 'Francee' grows quickly and is therefore perfect for the newly planted garden.

Hosta 'Francee' is the perfect plant for the impatient gardener, as it can quickly reach a rather substantial size, provided it is given a nice, shady spot.

The large, heart-shaped leaves of this cultivar of Hosta fortunei are elegantly edged with creamy white. Spikes of lavender trumpet-shaped flowers appear in summer, enhancing the show.

Hosta 'Francee' Quick Facts:

Scientific Name: Hosta 'Francee'

Common Name: Hosta

Type of Plant: Perennial

Growing Zones for Hosta 'Francee': Hardy to zone 3

Growing Conditions for Hosta 'Francee': Shade

