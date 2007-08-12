Hosta sieboldii is a perennial plant that prefers shade over sun. This makes it well-suited as ground cover. Like other hostas, it is also highly frost tolerant.
Also known as H. albomarginata, this hosta has narrow, lance-shaped leaves with handsome, irregular edges.
Violet flowers are followed by green seed pods that turn brown and can be used effectively in floral arrangements.
Hosta Sieboldii Quick Facts:
Scientific Name: Hosta sieboldii
Common Name: Hosta
Type of Plant: Perennial
Growing Zones for Hosta Sieboldii: Hardy to zone 3
Growing Conditions for Hosta Sieboldii: Shade