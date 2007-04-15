is highlighted in summer by small See more pictures of perennials. The

Houttuynia has become popular in the last few years. It is the only species in the genus and is named in honor of a Dutch naturalist. The plants are called Dokudami in Japan.

Description of houttuynia: Houttuynia resembles English ivy, with red stems and blue-green leaves somewhat metallic in appearance. It grows about 1 foot high and produces small, white flowers in summer that resemble begonia blossoms. When bruised, the plants smell of Seville oranges. Ease of care: Easy.

Growing houttuynia: Plants grow well in sun and in shade but need good, well-drained garden soil that is always moist. Houttuynias will also grow in shallow water. Plants spread aggressively and soon need control. Plant in containers to slow their speed.

Propagating houttuynia: By division or by seed.

Uses for houttuynia: These plants are a fine ground cover in beds, borders, and for the edge of a water garden. Plants spread by underground runners and can be quite invasive. Houttuynias adapt readily to potting.

Houttuynia related varieties: Chameleon has leaves variegated with blotches of green, red, yellow, and pink. Plena has double flowers.

Scientific name for houttuynia: Houttuynia cordata

