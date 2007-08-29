How Internet Faxing Works

Receive faxes on any device used to check e-mail. Photo courtesy iStockPhoto

If your fax machine is connected to a conventional phone line, each fax you send is charged as a phone call. So, when you send a fax to a destination outside your local calling area, you pay long-distance charges. Internet faxing bypasses the need for fax machines and phone lines entirely. You usually pay a one-time, start-up fee and then a flat monthly rate based on the maximum number of faxes you plan to send.

Because you have no need to buy, install and administer hardware or software, you save money both on equipment and information technology personnel. And, since faxes are sent and received through existing e-mail applications, employees don't need extra training.

Security can be a concern with conventional faxes, because paper faxes often sit in the machine until someone -- not necessarily the intended receiver -- picks them up. That can't happen with Internet faxes because they go directly to the recipient's e-mail account.

Perhaps the most basic and most useful advantage of Internet faxing is never having to deal with conventional fax machines. You don't have to change toner cartridges or worry about busy signals. And, you don't have to worry about a fax getting lost in a pile of papers.

Other Internet Faxing Features

Most Internet faxing services also come with a Web site or Web interface to access special features like:

