Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Tools & Materials

How to Avoid Common Power Tool Accidents

by Jessica Brown

Lawnmowers and Snow Blowers Accidents

Much like the saw, two of the most common yard power tools also pose a risk for lacerations or amputations. The lawnmower and the snow blower are routinely used to handle outdoor projects, which can make them seem deceivingly safe. This false sense of security can lead to an underestimation of the risk of injury.

For example, when a tool is malfunctioning, an operator may try to do a quick fix on the equipment, yet these fixes can have dire consequences. "It amazes me how many people will have a problem with their lawnmower and reach their hand underneath to explore the problem, forgetting the dangers of sharp, rotating objects," says Dr. Ryan Stanton, medical director at U.K. Good Samaritan Emergency Medicine, associate professor at U.K. Department of Emergency Medicine and spokesperson for the American College of Emergency Physicians.

Advertisement

A similar situation can occur with a snow blower. When a piece of ice or snow is jammed inside the snow blower, the operator may reach into the blower to dislodge the clog. When the obstruction is removed, the blades will kick back and revolve, cutting off fingers or the whole hand.

It's important to remember that accidents don't only happen to the operators of these tools; bystanders should also take precautions. Bystanders can be hit by projectiles while a lawnmower is in use. Riding lawnmowers can pose a particular risk to young children or pets if the operator doesn't see them and accidentally reverses or drives over them.

A few tips to keep in mind when using these powered lawn tools:

  • Keep all bystanders at a distance.
  • Before mowing the lawn, walk the area and clear it of small rocks or branches that could potentially be thrown during mowing.
  • Wear closed-toed shoes when working with power tools.
Gasoline Concerns

Not only can power tools be dangerous, but the substances that make them go can also have severe consequences if handled improperly. Gasoline is frequently used for tools such as lawnmowers or leaf blowers. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, handling gasoline poses a risk because it's flammable and its fumes are explosive [source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission].

Meri-K Appy, president of the Home Safety Council, offers some safety tips when dealing with gasoline:

  • Fill tools outside where there is plenty of ventilation.
  • Only fill the gas tank when the tool's engine has had time to cool.
  • Make sure your gas containers have child-resistant caps.
  • Store gasoline out of children's reach and away from anything flammable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How Jackhammers Work

10 Hand Tools that Have Real Power

10 Must-have Tools for Any Workshop

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement