How to Avoid Common Power Tool Accidents

Eye injuries are another common category of injuries related to power tools. According to the 2009 Eye Injury Snapshot Project done by the American Academy of Ophthalmology, more than one in five eye injuries occurring at home were due to home repair or power tools. The most common place for the injuries to occur was the yard or garden [source: American Academy of Ophthalmology].

The most common form of eye injury associated with power tools comes from shavings of wood or metal flying into the eye when working on a project. Bystanders can also be affected by indirect dust from the construction site connecting with their eyes. These injuries can come from tools that have the potential to throw objects of any shape into the air, including saws, drills, sanders or grinders. Lawnmowers can also catch items from the ground and shoot them across the yard, injuring a person.

An easy way to protect against many eye-related injuries is by wearing protective eyewear. The American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Ocular Trauma recommend that every household have at least one pair of ANSI-approved protective eyewear for use during projects with potential for eye injuries [source: American Academy of Ophthalmology]. One of the most important things about protective eyewear and other protective equipment is consistency [source: Appy]. "Unfortunately with accidental injuries, you can do it 99 times and get away with cutting a corner on safety, but it's the hundredth time that something really bad happens," says Meri-K Appy, president of the Home Safety Council.

Next, we'll take a look at puncture wounds.