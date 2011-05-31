How to Build a Corn Hole Toss

A family picnic or barbeque is the perfect event for a friendly game of corn hole toss. If you want a new woodworking project, consider building a corn hole toss. In just a few hours, you will have a game that your whole family can play together for years to come. Read the steps listed below and learn about how you can build a corn hole toss.

Materials:

Two 24-inch-by-48-inch half-inch finished plywood

Four 2-by-4 boards cut to 24 inches (61 centimeters) (to be used for the frame)

Four 2-by-4 boards cut to 45 inches (114 centimeters) (to be used for the frame)

Four 2-by-4 boards cut to 12 inches (30.5 centimeters) (to be used for the legs)

Stainless steel screws and washers

Saw

Screwdriver or power drill

Carpenter's compass

Directions:

Draw a 6-inch (15.25-centimeter) diameter circle on each of the two plywood boards, using your compass. The circles should be 9 inches (23 centimeters) from the top edge of the board. Cut along the pencil marks to create the holes with the saw. You may want to sand the wood to get a smooth finish. Build two rectangular frames using the 24-inch (61-centimeter) and 45-inch (114-centimeter) boards of wood. Secure them using stainless steel screws and washers and a power drill or screwdriver. Attach two of the 12-inch (30.5-centimeter) legs to one end of each frame with screws and washers. The legs should be attached at a 90 degree angle to the frames. Your frames will be on a slant, supported by two leg at one end and resting on the ground at the other end. Turn your frames over, so that they're resting on the legs. Attach the plywood boards to the frames. Your game boards are complete! You can paint them however you like, but be sure to use a paint with a glossy finish so that the corn hole toss bags can easily slide into the holes [source: Stimpson].

Purchase eight corn hole toss bags and you're ready for a family game. Review all the rules for a singles or doubles play [source: ACA].