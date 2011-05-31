How to Build a Wooden Fence Gate

Measure your gate opening before you start cutting your wood.

Cut two 2-by-4s to match the height of the fence for stiles. Cut two more 2-by-4s to the width of the fence minus 5 inches (10 centimeters) for the latch, hinges and stiles. Cut another 2-by-4 for a cross bar that will run diagonally across the inside of the gate between the rails and stiles [source: Oosterhouse].

Connect the stiles, rails and cross bar together with wood clue and screws to create a sturdy frame for the gate [source: Oosterhouse].

Cut enough 1-by-6s the same height as your fence to span the width of the opening, less about an inch (2.5 centimeters) to make room for the gate hinges and latch. These boards will form the face of the gate [source: Oosterhouse].

Attach the 1-by-6 boards to one side of the frame with brad nails [source: Oosterhouse].

Determine which direction your gate will swing and then screw one side of each gate hinge to the fence post [source: Universal Forest Products].

Line the gate up with the fence posts and screw the other side of the hinges to the gate [source: Oosterhouse]. Mount the gate to the fence post by attaching the hinges about an inch (2.5 centimeters) off the ground. This will allow for clearance and will prevent moisture from the ground rotting the wood [source: Oosterhouse].

Mount the latch fixture to the other fence post and gate [source: Universal Forest Products].