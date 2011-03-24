Petunias are annuals, and must be planted every year. They're summer flowers that grow in pots, hanging baskets and beds. Some varieties can even be used as ground cover. You will not only enjoy their beautiful colors, but their lovely fragrance as well. Petunias are divided into two groups -- grandiflora and multiflora. Grandifloras are mainly planted in pots or hanging baskets, because they can't sit in water and need drainage. Multifloras are planted in gardens, as they can tolerate more water. Here's how to care for petunias.
- Select a place to plant your petunias. Petunias need at least six hours of sunlight a day.
- Select soil. Make sure the soil used is well drained. It's good idea to add some fertilizer before you plant.
- Plant your petunias. Petunias can be planted from seeds and seedlings. Remember, when planting seeds you're taking a risk that they won't germinate. Seedlings are much more convenient and almost guarantee you nice plants. Leave 8 to 10 inches (20 to 25 centimeters) between each petunia seedling, so they have ample space to grow.
- Water your petunias frequently, but don't over water them.
- Prune or pinch your petunias. Remove all spent flowers and leaves as soon as you spot them.
- Remove any weeds growing around the petunias. If you don't remove the weeds, they will compete with the petunias for nutrients and hamper the plant's growth.