How to Choose the Right Tractor Attachments

Steve Daurizio plows snow with a tractor in Morrisville, Pa.

Tractors used for lawn care get a good workout in the lawn and garden growing season, but they often get parked for winter. Why not put that machine to good use? In snowy climates, adding a tractor snow-blower attachment means year-round use for your tractor.

The snow blower attachment fits to the front of the tractor, and it looks like a small snowplow blade with a rotating coil that breaks up the snow and feeds it to the blower. The discharge pipe comes out of the top of the snow blower and shoots the snow off to one side, clearing a wide path as the tractor travels along.

Manufacturers of tractor snow blower attachments often recommend tire chains to avoid spinning the drive wheels and a rear ballast attached to the back of the tractor to offset the additional weight of the snow blower on the front.

