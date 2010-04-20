How to Choose the Right Tractor Attachments

Jason Griffith mows the infield at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. AP Photo /Gretchen Ertl

Lawn and garden care is where tractors really shine, and a few extra attachments can expand the work the tractor can do with minimum effort.

Let's start with the lawn care basics. For a neat and tidy lawn, a bagger attachment keeps grass clippings off the ground by gathering them into a bag that can then be emptied into a trash bin or onto a compost heap. To keep the lawn lush and full, a pull-behind broadcast spreader can ensure even coverage of insecticide, fertilizer, or any granular material. A simple tow-behind utility cart means fewer trips from the shed to the garden with things like hand tools, plants or mulch.

Home and garden tractors can be made as fancy as you like. Attachments like a roller striper can give the lawn the criss-cross pattern, just like you'd see on a baseball outfield, by bending the grass in a specific direction. A lawn sweeper can take the back strain out of raking by brushing leaves and other small objects from the ground into a bin towed behind the tractor. Water-filled rollers simply tow behind the tractor to smooth the lawn's surface. Similarly, a scraping blade can level uneven spots in your lawn.

Regular lawn maintenance requires occasional aeration to keep the soil from becoming too compact. Tow-behind aerators use either rotating spikes to loosen the soil or plug tines that remove short columns of dirt from more densely compacted ground. And a thatching attachment will remove the matted thatch from your lawn, which makes for healthier grass. And that's just for starters. There are many other useful lawn and garden tractor attachments designed to make your outside chores a lot easier.

However, if there are some heavy-duty tasks in your near future, you may want to check out the attachments for loading and digging on the next page.