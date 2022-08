How to Design a Patio Area

To lay the ground on your patio, you will have to decide what type of look and atmosphere you're going for. There are many paving choices available at your local hardware and gardening center. Choose the style and color of brick or stone you would like to use. You will also have to choose the shape and size of the bricks or stones [source: Lowes ]. It's best to consult with a landscape architect or designer before starting your construction. He will be able to inform you of any zoning regulations or codes that you may need to know about before beginning your project. Also, he can provide you with cost effective solutions and creative designs that you may not have considered [source: BHG ].