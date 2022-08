How to Design a Patio with an Awning

Most likely you will want to install an awning near your outdoor dining area. That will allow you to eat in the shade on hot, sunny days. However, before purchasing the awning, make sure you have enough room to install it. Retractable awnings must open downward, so you must ensure that you can mount the awning at least 7 ½ feet (2.3 meters) high. As well, you must ensure that you have enough unobstructed space on your house's wall or roof to properly mount the awning. Depending on the model you buy, awnings usually need up to 6 inches (15.2 centimeters) of open space for correct installation [source: Romano ].